India: 3,600 journalists to cover G20 Summit in New Delhi

The G20 logo flanked by a row of decorative pillars bearing flags of member countries at a newly-developed 'G20 Park' in south Delhi on August 28, 2023. Photo: PTI

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 4:33 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 4:34 PM

A total of 3,600 journalists from all over the world will be in attendance in New Delhi next week to cover the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of Twenty (G20), which will be held on September 9 and 10.

Dr P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Indian prime minister, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting of the G20 Coordination Committee, which "took stock of the arrangements for the Leaders' Summit, including media-related arrangements," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said after the meeting.

The PMO said a state-of-the-art International Media Centre at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Leaders' Summit, will be fully ready by the end of this week. "Accreditation letters are being issued to journalists and support professionals like photographers and video camerapersons."

The PMO statement said" "For the smooth coordination between various agencies, it was decided that a Multi-Agency Control Room will be set up at Bharat Mandapam."

It added that "a mobile App has been made for the G20 Summit, called 'G20 India,' which is now available for download both on Android and iOS. Members of the accredited G20 media will witness digital India firsthand through the "Innovation Hub" and 'Digital India Experiential Hub', which are being set up at Bharat Mandapam."

