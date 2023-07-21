India: 3 earthquakes jolt Jaipur within half an hour

The quakes were of magnitudes 4.4, 3.1 and 3.4

By ANI Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 7:38 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 7:59 AM

Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour.

The last earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

Earlier the earth quake of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

The first quake was felt at 4.09am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The NCS had tweeted, "Earthquake of magnitude 4.4, cccurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India."

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

