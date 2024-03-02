India: 3 arrested for smuggling gold by swallowing pills, wearing jewellery at Cochin airport

The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Cochin Customs seized 797 grams of gold and arrested three persons, including a woman, during an operation to check smuggling at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.
A Cochin Customs official said, "During a gold smuggling operation at the Cochin International Airport, three persons, including a woman, were caught by customs and they seized 797 grams of gold from Mithun, a native of Pattambi, who had come from a Gulf country. Gold was injected into the body in the form of three pills."
Customs officials further said that another passenger, a native of Malappuram who had come from the same country was also held.
"Another passenger, a native of Malappuram, had swallowed 1,182 grams of gold in the form of four pills. Apart from this, a gold chain and bangle were recovered and 272 grams of gold was also seized from a woman named Fatima, a native of Kasaragod who came from the Gulf country," officials further added.
The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Herbert Fritz, a veteran far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party, was arrested last year accused of spying
It causes panic as residents in several cities and villages feel the quake, no reports of damage or injuries
In his march to a White House rematch with Joe Biden, the former president beats Nikki Haley in her home state, South Carolina
He also expresses concern about escalating violence in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral
A PTI leader says he challenged the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the Election Commission