India: 20 IndiGo flights receive fresh security alerts

A total of 20 domestic and international flights of IndiGo Airlines received a fresh security-related warning on Thursday.

The airline in a statement said that all the passengers were safely disembarked.

"All passengers were safely disembarked. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed," it said.

The flights that received security threats included Flight 6E 112, operating from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, Flight 6E 394, operating from Guwahati to Kolkata, Flight 6E 362, operating from Hyderabad to Goa, Flight 6E 334, operating from Kolkata to Hyderabad, Flight 6E 235, operating from Kolkata to Bengaluru, Flight 6E 236, operating from Bengaluru to Kolkata, and others.

Apart from IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air flights also received security alerts on Thursday.

"Some Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on October 24, 2024. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures were strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority," Air India Official said.

Meanwhile, according to the Akasa Air spokesperson, the airline's response teams are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities.

"Some of our flights operating on October 24, 2024, have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on the ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," the spokesperson said.

Additionally, Goa International Airport (Dabolim) and Manohar International Airport in Goa were also put on high alert on Thursday after four aircraft bound for these airports received bomb threats. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has been constituted for both airports to assess the threats.