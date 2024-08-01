India: 19 people missing after cloudburst in Shimla

A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year
As many as 19 people were missing as a cloudburst occurred at the Samej Khad area in the Rampur region of Shimla, which has been confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Shimla district administration Anupam Kashyap.
Information was received by the District Disaster Management Authority early Thursday morning about a cloud burst near the hydropower project in Samej Khad in Jhakri, Rampur.
Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi left for the site of the incident. Kashyap said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the NDRF team, SDRF team, police, and rescue team left for the site of the incident.
He further added that all the teams are working together in the rescue operations and all the basic facilities, including the ambulance, have been provided.
On the other end of Samej Khad in Kullu district, there may be more people missing, said officials.
Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda has asked all BJP cadres to work toward the rescue and relief of people hit by the cloudburst.
A statement from the Health Minister's office said "On the sad news of huge losses and disruption of life due to cloudburst in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu and assured all possible help from the central government. The BJP President JP Nadda also spoke to former CM and LoP in the Himachal assembly Jairam Thakur and the BJP State President and directed all BJP workers to engage in relief work."
In his statement, LoP Jairam Thakur said "I am saddened to hear the news of the loss of life and property in Rajman village near Thaltukhod in Mandi district due to heavy rains last night and many buildings and houses being washed away and many people going missing in Samej, Bagipul areas under Nirmand. I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief. I also request the State Government to ensure relief and rescue operations on a war footing at the sites of devastation caused by heavy rains in the entire State last night."
Another incident of a cloudburst has been reported in Thaltukhod, Padhar subdivision of Mandi. One body has been recovered and nine people have been missing. Houses have also been damaged. the district administration and the NDRF team left for the spot, said Apoorv Devgan, Deputy Commissioner Mandi.
