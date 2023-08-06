India: 13-year old racing prodigy dies in motorcycle crash

Licences are issued to riders 12 and above to ride on race tracks, however, this does not permit them to be on roads

Photo: Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 1:21 PM

A 13-year-old racing prodigy from Bengaluru died on Saturday, after succumbing to injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash, reported local media outlets.

Copparam Shreyas Hareesh was taking part in the Rookie Race, shortly after which the crash occurred.

According to local media outlets, the incident took place during the third round of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India’s Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023, located at the Madras International Circuit.

Hareesh skidded at a turn in the first lap, shortly after the race began. The young drivers' helmet fell off, due to which the rider behind him was unable to stop and ran him over, resulting in a head injury.

The racer was rushed immediately to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, with his father next to him.

All other races scheduled for the weekend were cancelled, reported media outlets.

Hareesh was a Grade 8 student, and had just turned 13 last month, as confirmed by media outlets.

The prodigy was all set to compete in a championship in Malaysia in August, representing the CRA Motorsports team. His journey initially began in Spain in 2021, where he had participated in the MiniGP races, post which he bagged the India MiniGP title.

Based on a media outlet's findings, drivers aged 12 and above are issued licences and are allowed to race in a controlled environment on a race track. This license does not allow them to ride on the road.

