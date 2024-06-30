India: 11 dead in New Delhi after heavy rain; flight operations affected

This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war
The death toll from this week's sudden heavy rain has climbed to 11 in New Delhi, including four citizens who drowned in submerged underpasses, the Times of India reported, while flight operations stuttered in the Indian capital.
New Delhi, which endured one of its worst heatwaves in history earlier this month, faced the biggest downpour in decades on June 28, with rainfall in a single day surpassing the city's average for the entire month.
The torrential rain caused a fatal roof collapse at one of the three terminals of Delhi's main airport, disrupted flights, flooded underpasses, and led to massive traffic jams, power and water outages in parts of the city.
Nearly 60 flights were cancelled from New Delhi's main airport in the last 24 hours, according to data from flight tracking platform Flightaware.
Operations were largely normal on Sunday, with most flights from the affected terminal diverted to the other two, an airport official said but did not rule out possible flight cancellations in the course of the day.
The Delhi airport is one of the country's biggest and busiest.
Terminal 1, the now-closed terminal, is mostly used by low-cost carriers IndiGo, operated by Interglobe Aviation , and SpiceJet, and currently has a capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually.
An Indigo spokesperson did not comment on the flight cancellations and a SpiceJet spokesperson did not immediately respond to a phone call.
ALSO READ:
This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war
Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
The airport said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise
The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles)
The cases stem from the family's practice of bringing servants from their native India and included accusations of confiscating their passports
Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said
The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea