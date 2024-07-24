In support with UAE, Starlink is active in Gaza hospital, says Elon Musk

Photo: Screengrab from WAM

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM

US billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said “Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of the UAE and Israel.”

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Using advanced satellites, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.

However, Elon Musk did not disclose the name of the hospital in his one-line statement on X. Israeli media reported that the Israel government had approved the use of Starlink service in the UAE-funded hospital in Gaza Strip earlier this year.

The UAE has set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip to support Palestinians injured in the war between Hamas and Israel. The hospital has been providing medical services without interruption to Gaza's residents amidst the dire circumstances that the Palestinian people are experiencing, especially in the city of Rafah.

The UAE medical team has been carrying out surgeries on a daily basis which include metal implant removals, and an endoscopy on an inflamed wound for a patient suffering from war-caused fractures, which helped save his limbs from amputation.