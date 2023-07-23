In Seema Haider case rerun, married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet lover

Although Anju was granted entry and had a visa, government authorities have opened an investigation into the matter

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 8:45 PM

In a rerun of the Seema Haider saga, a married woman from India's captial, New Delhi, travelled to Pakistan to meet her lover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Haider had crossed over into India illegally to move in together with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, whom she met over a popular online game. However, unlike Haider, who sneaked into India without any valid travel papers, the authorities granted Anju entry into Pakistan on the weight of a visa.

According to the report, Upper Dir SHO, Javed Khan, said Anju entered Pakistan lawfully and with a valid visa. Further, according to the SHO, he attested to the woman's four-year relationship with Nasr.

Aaj News reported that she arrived in Pakistan by way of Wagah and continued on to Islamabad. While she arrived with a visa, the report added that government authorities had opened an investigation into the matter. Aaj News is a 24x7 television channel disseminating news from across Pakistan.

Further, according to the report, Anju (35) and Nasrullah (29) from Upper Dir became friends on Facebook. Soon, their friendship blossomed into love. Though married, she decided to cross over to Pakistan and travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in pursuit of love, according to Aaj News.

The television channel stated that it received confirmation from Upper Dir Police that the Indian woman was currently in the Malakand Division district, and a security team had begun a probe.

According to her visa information form, She was allowed to stay in Pakistan for 30 days, reported Aaj News. The channel further quoted Anju as saying that she met Nasrullah on Facebook four years ago, and the two became friends. She added that she loved and "could not live without" her Pakistani companion.

Local journalists were not allowed to meet Anju on Sunday after the story of her passage to Pakistan broke.

Earlier, reacting to the illegal cross-over of Seema Haider into India, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the matter was 'under investigation', adding that she was presented before the court and was granted bail.

"We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail," the official spokesperson of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said at a press briefing on July 20.

