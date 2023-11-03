Imran Khan not being poisoned in jail, says personal physician

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 9:52 AM

Dr Faisal Sultan, the personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, rejected the rumours of 'slow poisoning of the former prime minister on Thursday after he met him in the Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

Sultan told journalists that he had a comprehensive chat with the PTI chief and also performed a medical check-up on him. He further stated that the PTI chairman is in good health, adding that he and the PTI chairman also discussed matters related to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

He stated that the PTI chief is not being gradually poisoned and that he has been inspected, ARY News reported.

"PTI chairman has not complained about the food and is carrying out regular exercise in the jail," the physician added.

Moreover, the legal team also met the former Pakistan Prime Minister in jail. The legal team members who visited him earlier today include Hamid Khan, Naeem Haider Panjota, Raja Yasir and Umair Niazi, whereas, Dr Faisal Sultan had also joined them.

Rawalpindi police detectives visited Adiala Jail and recorded the PTI chairman's statement on the May 9 disturbances.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been charged under the sedition clauses in the charge sheet related to the May 9 riots cases.

Earlier, a special court rejected the bail applications of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case, according to a Geo News report.

