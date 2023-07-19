Imran Khan joins TikTok, gains over 3 million followers in 36 hours

He may not be Pakistan's premier at the moment but his popularity is undiminished

by James Jose Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:36 PM

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan enjoyed a massive fan following during his illustrious career with the crowing moment being the 'Cornered Tigers' winning the 1992 World Cup.

And since stepping off the field and into active politics, the charismatic Khan, on the back of massive support, went on to become the country's Prime Minister.

He may not be Pakistan's premier at the moment but Khan's popularity is undiminished.

The 70-year-old joined the popular social media platform TikTok and within no time he garnered millions of followers.

Khan's account attracted an astounding three million followers in just 36 hours.

His political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted: "3 million followers at Chairman Imran Khan's TikTok account just after 36 hours of its launch!

Thanks to the people of Pakistan for such a historic response."

In another tweet earlier, PTI tweeted: "After a record breaking welcome on Tiktok yesterday, Chairman Imran Khan now dominates five major social media platforms & resides in millions of hearts all over the world!"

ALSO READ: