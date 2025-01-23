ICC prosecutor seeks arrest of Taleban leaders over persecution of women

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says: "Our action signals that the status quo for women and girls in Afghanistan is not acceptable."

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor on Thursday said he was seeking arrest warrants against senior Taleban leaders in Afghanistan over the persecution of women, a crime against humanity.

Karim Khan said there were reasonable grounds to suspect that Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani "bear criminal responsibility for the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds".

Khan said that Afghan women and girls, as well as the LGBTQ community, were facing "an unprecedented, unconscionable and ongoing persecution by the Taleban.

"Our action signals that the status quo for women and girls in Afghanistan is not acceptable," added Khan.

ICC judges will now consider Khan's application before deciding whether to issue an arrest warrant — a process that could take weeks or even months.

The court, based in The Hague, was set up to rule on the world's worst crimes such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It has no police force of its own and relies on its 125 member states to carry out its arrest warrants — with mixed results.

In theory this means that anyone subject to an ICC arrest warrant cannot travel to a member state for fear of being detained.

Khan warned he would soon be seeking additional applications for other Taleban officials.

Secluded in his stronghold in southern Afghanistan, the reclusive Akhundzada inherited the Taleban leadership in May 2016 — days after a US drone strike in Pakistan killed his predecessor.

Believed to be in his 60s or 70s, Akhundzada rules by decree from the birthplace of the Taleban movement in Kandahar province and has made only a handful of public appearances since taking power.

Haqqani is a close associate of Taleban founder Mullah Omar and served as a negotiator on behalf of the Taleban during discussions with US representatives in 2020.

ICC prosecutor Khan noted other crimes against humanity were being committed as well as persecution.

"Perceived resistance or opposition to the Taleban was, and is, brutally repressed through the commission of crimes including murder, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, enforced disappearance, and other inhumane acts," he said.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that the prosecutor's actions should put the Taleban's exclusion of women and girls from public life back on the international community agenda.

"Three years after the Taleban retook power, their systematic violations of women and girls' rights...have accelerated with complete impunity," said Liz Evenson, HRW's international justice director.