'I will honour your trust in me': Newly elected Singapore President Shanmugaratnam addresses letter to nation

Photo: Facebook

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM

On Friday, Singapore elected its new President - former deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

After winning the election for a six-year term with 70.4 percent of the vote, Shanmugaratnam published a letter to his "fellow Singaporeans" online.

He started off the message saying that he was "truly humbled" by the victory. He also thanked his fellow candidates for a "worthy contest", and all those who voted - whomever they voted for.

"I believe the vote for me and what I stood for is a vote of confidence in Singapore itself, a vote of optimism in how we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans," he wrote.

"It can, and must, be a future of deeper respect for each other, regardless of backgrounds and educational achievements. A future of closer interactions between our different faiths and cultures, so that we deepen our multicultural identity. A future of solidarity even as we hold to diverse views, which is natural in our democracy.

A future where every generation derives confidence and benefit from our national reserves, and feels fortunate that we are Singaporeans.

A future where Singapore continues to be a partner of choice internationally, and is able to project its voice of reason in an endangered world.

It will be my duty to use the roles and responsibilities of the President to help us advance this future of optimism and solidarity."

He concluded by saying, "I will honour your trust in me, and serve you with all my heart in the years to come."

