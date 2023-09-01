'I will honour your trust in me': Newly elected Singapore President Shanmugaratnam addresses letter to nation

The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
On Friday, Singapore elected its new President - former deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
After winning the election for a six-year term with 70.4 percent of the vote, Shanmugaratnam published a letter to his "fellow Singaporeans" online.
He started off the message saying that he was "truly humbled" by the victory. He also thanked his fellow candidates for a "worthy contest", and all those who voted - whomever they voted for.
"I believe the vote for me and what I stood for is a vote of confidence in Singapore itself, a vote of optimism in how we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans," he wrote.
"It can, and must, be a future of deeper respect for each other, regardless of backgrounds and educational achievements. A future of closer interactions between our different faiths and cultures, so that we deepen our multicultural identity. A future of solidarity even as we hold to diverse views, which is natural in our democracy.
A future where every generation derives confidence and benefit from our national reserves, and feels fortunate that we are Singaporeans.
A future where Singapore continues to be a partner of choice internationally, and is able to project its voice of reason in an endangered world.
It will be my duty to use the roles and responsibilities of the President to help us advance this future of optimism and solidarity."
He concluded by saying, "I will honour your trust in me, and serve you with all my heart in the years to come."
ALSO READ:
The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
Interior minister announces that the minimum salary for a skilled foreign worker to get a visa will be 38,000 pounds
Transforming food systems is a powerful way to reduce global dependency on fossil fuels
While Europe bears an important historical responsibility for climate change, it accounts for just 7.5 per cent of global emissions today, meaning that the actions taken within the EU can have only a limited impact on the world’s climate
‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer