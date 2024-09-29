Gunmen kill seven labourers in southwest Pakistan: Police

Munir Ahmed, a 50-year-old truck driver, who survived despite being shot five times, after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, receives first aid at Trauma Centre of Civil Hospital in Quetta on August 26, 2024. — Reuters File

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:34 PM

Seven labourers were shot dead in southwestern Pakistan, police said on Sunday, in a region where ethnic violence is being waged by militants.

The labourers who had migrated to Balochistan province from Punjab province for work were attacked at their home in Panjgur district during the night.

"Seven labourers were killed and one injured," said Moazzam Jah Ansari, head of Balochistan police based in the provincial capital Quetta.

Balochistan is Pakistan's poorest province, despite an abundance of untapped natural resources, where separatist groups have waged attacks on security forces as well Pakistanis from neighbouring provinces.

Punjabis are the largest of the six main ethnic groups in Pakistan and are perceived to dominate business, government and the ranks of the military.