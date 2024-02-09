Georgia: Four killed in shooting at market, suspect detained

Photo: AP

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM

A gunman killed four people at a market in Georgia's southeastern city of Rustavi, the Black Sea nation's interior ministry said on Friday.

The gunman, "born in 1988, fired several shots at a market in the city of Rustavi" the ministry said in a statement, adding that "four people were killed as a result" and that the suspect was detained at the scene.

ALSO READ: