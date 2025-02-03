Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; wanted for murder

Gangster Joginder Gyong, wanted by Haryana Police for criminal conspiracy and murder, was deported from Philippines through Bangkok to Delhi, India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The Global Operations Centre of the CBI has closely coordinated and succeeded in bringing back Gyong, an Interpol Red Notice Subject, the agency said in a statement.

Gyong, who was brought in from the Philippines on February 1, was detained in Delhi where he is also wanted by the state's police. He was handed over to 'special cell southern range' for further action, added the statement.

Gyong is wanted by Haryana Police in a criminal case, with allegations of conspiracy and murder against him. The gangster has been accused for the murder of a person who Gyong suspected of disclosing the real identity and location of his gangster brother Surender Gyong to the Haryana Police. Surender died later in an exchange of fire with the police.

Gyong planned and murdered the deceased to 'avenge the death of his brother', as per the statement.

He has also been involved in criminal cases in various states and union territories of India, including Delhi, for the offences of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, putting fear of death in people or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

On the request of Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against him from the Interpol on October 25, 2024. This was circulated to all law enforcement agencies across the world for tracking. Joginder was then deported from the Philippines.