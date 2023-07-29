France releases pair detained over suspected rape of Paris tourist

Holy Quran burning: Swedish PM 'extremely worried' what could happen if further incidents go ahead
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
French police have released two men who had been detained on suspicion of taking part in an alleged gang rape of a Mexican tourist in the Champ de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, prosecutors said Saturday.
The men were detained on Thursday in an ongoing investigation into the suspected rape of the woman, Paris prosecutors said.
"At this state of the investigation, the detentions have been lifted," prosecutors said, without providing further details. "The investigation in ongoing."
The Le Parisien daily, which first reported the incident, said that the 27-year-old woman was attacked by five men. Prosecutors have not confirmed the report.
The Champ de Mars is a large park extending from the Eiffel Tower and is hugely popular with tourists and locals.
It will be a key site during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris when beach volleyball is to be held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and judo and wrestling at the temporary Arena Champ de Mars at the other end of the park.
Unlike most Paris parks which close during the night, the Champ de Mars can be accessed round-the-clock.
The reported rape revived pressure on Paris's Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo to close the park at night for safety reasons.
