Former Pakistan senator among 5 killed in attack near Afghan border

People carry the coffin of former senator Hidayatullah Khan to an ambulance after he was killed in a bomb explosion at Bajaur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 3, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:09 PM

A former Pakistan senator running in a by-election was killed on Wednesday along with four others in a targeted attack on their car near the border with Afghanistan.

"It appears that a remote-controlled bomb targeted the car carrying the former senator," said a district police spokesman.

"An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the type of explosives used and who was behind it. But miscreants have stepped up their activities in the region lately."

Former senator Hidayatullah Khan, his two companions and two police guards were killed in Bajaur district, just 45km from the Afghan border, in an area where militancy has been rising since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

The deadly blast took place ahead of by-elections due on July 11 in which he was running as an independent candidate.