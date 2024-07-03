Former Pakistan senator among 5 killed in attack near Afghan border

The temporary ban will stay 'until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached', says Dagestan Muftiate
A former Pakistan senator running in a by-election was killed on Wednesday along with four others in a targeted attack on their car near the border with Afghanistan.
"It appears that a remote-controlled bomb targeted the car carrying the former senator," said a district police spokesman.
"An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the type of explosives used and who was behind it. But miscreants have stepped up their activities in the region lately."
Former senator Hidayatullah Khan, his two companions and two police guards were killed in Bajaur district, just 45km from the Afghan border, in an area where militancy has been rising since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.
The deadly blast took place ahead of by-elections due on July 11 in which he was running as an independent candidate.
In January, a candidate supporting jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was shot dead in the same district ahead of the general elections, in an attack claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a separate group from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar ideology — and groups linked to it are the most active in the region, largely targeting security officials.
No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack, which the TTP denied involvement in.
Last month, the government announced the launch of a new counterterrorism operation to support armed forces in their fight against militancy.
The temporary ban will stay 'until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached', says Dagestan Muftiate
Orban's visit to Ukraine comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months
Stiell hails from the island of Carriacou which took a direct hit early Monday as Beryl barrelled through, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds
After four years of delays, the ESA's most powerful rocket yet is due to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou on July 9
Aghamiri is one of Iran's dozen or so remaining masters of the ancient art of Tazhib, which was inscribed last year on Unesco's list of intangible heritage
Some 180-plus candidates have confirmed they will not stand in Sunday's second-round for France's 577-seat national parliament, according to local media estimates
A look at what Britons feel about the party they support and their leaders days before the country goes to the polls
The leader started the penultimate day of campaigning before Thursday's vote in a vast Ocado warehouse in Luton, watching robots pick items for delivery