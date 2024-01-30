UAE

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail in cipher case

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act also handed out the same sentence to the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been sentenced to prison for 10 years in the cipher case.

According to local news reports, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act handed out the same sentence to the former prime minister and the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The cipher case is based on the allegation that a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year was mishandled by Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, and they violated the secret laws of the country.

More to follow

