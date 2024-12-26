Former India PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Reuters File

India’s former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away late Thursday evening.

The revered politician breathed his last at 9.51pm (IST) a press release by All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi, has said.

The release says, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92."

"He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home."

"He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8.06pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," the release said.