Floods kill 13 in Indonesia's North Maluku; two injured

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change
Thirteen people were killed and two injured in Indonesia's North Maluku province on Sunday after floods in the east of the sprawling archipelago, authorities said.
The country's disaster management agency BNPB said the floods, caused by heavy rain since Saturday, also badly damaged 10 houses in Ternate city.
Citing forecasts that heavy rain may continue in the next few days, BNPB warned local residents to be on guard.
"We urge people to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities on potential subsequent floods," spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.
BNPB said it has deployed a team to help evacuate the victims. Search and rescue agency Basarnas also said that efforts to evacuate victims, who were hit by landslides and debris swept along by floodwaters, were ongoing.
In May, flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province killed more than 60 people.
Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch had invited friends and family onto the boat to celebrate his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case
One 'Swaroop' (copy) was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect, said Indian authorities
The World Health Organisation in July declared an international health emergency over the spread of the disease
Borodaenko, a former engineering manager and cancer survivor, claims he was fired shortly after Musk acquired Twitter, for refusing to report to the office during the Covid-19 pandemic
The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of 'thread retraction', unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink's first patient who received the implant in January
Blinken urges Hamas to accept new US 'bridging' proposal
Both domestic and international departing flights were affected, said Ethiopian Airlines