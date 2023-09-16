Five family members killed after house collapses in Lucknow

'This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,' the pope stresses
At least five people belonging to a family died after a house collapsed in the Anand Naga area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, said the police on Saturday.
According to the police, the incident took place in a railway colony under Alambagh police station in Lucknow.
"We got the information that five people were injured in the house collapse that occurred in the railway colony of the Anand Nagar area under the Alambagh police station area in Lucknow. Later, they were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors," said Upendra Kumar Aggarwal, Joint DCP, Law and Order, Lucknow.
"The incident took place this morning. The house belonged to a former railway employee who was living with her family," added the Joint DCP.
Speaking further, the joint DCP said that the colony was abandoned by the Railways Department and the railway had given the notice to vacate the house.
However, the reason behind the collapse has not been ascertained yet.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow District Magistrate also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
"The incident is saddening. There were five people belonging to a family who were sleeping in the house located in the Railways Colony. Suddenly, the house collapsed and they died. The officials are present at the spot. We are discussing this with the railway officials and inspecting the nearby houses too," said Surpal Gangwar, District Magistrate (DM), Lucknow.
Further, the DM added that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the situation and asked officials to provide all possible help to the locals.
"CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and asked the officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to the locals. Along with this, we are giving notice to the locals to vacate all the damaged houses in the colony," DM Gangwar added.
