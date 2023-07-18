Five dead in horrific accident as vehicles from UAE and Saudi Arabia collide

The UAE vehicle had a family of 12, while the Saudi vehicle had a family of seven

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 8:59 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 9:57 PM

Five people have been killed following a horrific collision between two vehicles on the Al Batha-Haradh highway, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday. One of the vehicles caught fire, injuring eight.

One of the vehicles was UAE-number plated, while the other was Saudi-registered. The UAE vehicle was carrying a family of 12, while the Saudi vehicle had seven passengers from a family.

Traffic patrols on Al Batha-Haradh Road and the civil defence teams rushed to the site of the accident and assessed the situation. They have initiated an investigation into the accident.

The Al Batha-Haradh Road, known as Highway 10, is said to be the world's longest straight road.

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the eastern region, has asked the authorities to follow up on the condition of the injured. He had also instructed the officials to provide them with all means of health care and facilitate the procedures of transporting the bodies of the deceased.

(With inputs from Saudi Press Agency)

