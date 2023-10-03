Filipino student dies days after teacher 'slaps' him; investigation launched

AP file photo used for illustrative purposes

Education authorities in the Philippines are now investigating the death of a grade 5 student who was allegedly slapped by his teacher at an elementary school in Antipolo City, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old student, identified as Francis Jay Gumikib, died on Monday — a few days after his teacher reportedly hit him in the ear as "punishment", local media reported.

Francis' mother told reporters that the teenager was rushed to the hospital due to severe pain in the ear. He also reportedly vomitted and lost his balance, according to reports.

Some of the victim's classmates said the Filipino teacher "pulled his hair before slapping him on the ear" because of unruly behaviour, news reports added.

The teacher told the police, however, that she didn't slap him and "only tapped his face".

The incident reportedly happened on September 20, and Francis was taken to hospital six days later. He fell into a coma and died of "brain haemorrhage" on October 2, according to reports.

The Department of Education arm in the city announced that a "fact-finding" team has been created to "to conduct immediate, cautious, and comprehensive investigation" into the incident.

The teacher involved, it added, is currently on "official leave".

