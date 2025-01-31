Filipino police officer among those killed in US plane crash

Photo: Reuters

A Filipino police officer was among the people killed in a mid-air crash in Washington between a US commercial jet and a military helicopter, Philippine police said Friday.

The Wednesday night disaster caused both aircraft to tumble into the icy Potomac River, killing 67 passengers and crew.

"The Philippine National Police mourns the tragic loss of Police Colonel Pergentino N. Malabed, chief of the Supply Management Division, who was among those on board the American Airlines flight that collided mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport," an official statement said.

Manila was notified that a body carrying Malabed's passport was recovered from the Potomac, police spokesman Colonel Randulf Tuano told reporters.

Malabed's widow is set to fly to the US to formally identify and claim the remains, Tuano added.