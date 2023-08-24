Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 2:13 PM

Fans of Pakistani serial Humsafar are in for a treat, as their favourite stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to reunite for Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original. The two will feature in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The series, as per a Variety report, is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu–language novel of the same name. This is not the first time that Ishtiaq’s novel has been adapted for a show or a film. Humsafar was based on Ishtiaq’s work.

The news comes days after Fawad and Mahira turned muse for the Sadaf Fawad Khan Studio’s “latest Bridal Couture collection ‘23, Phir Milenge.” Fawad and Sadaf got married in 2005.

Meanwhile, the Netflix show also stars Sanam Saeed in a key role. Fawad and Sanam have worked in the hit Pakistani serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

As per the Variety report, the storyline of Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo revolves around a Harvard law student named Sikandar, and Liza, who is an artist with a difficult past. Things take a drastic turn when Sikandar “experiences a life-changing incident” and then meets Liza in Italy.

The report added that the series will be shot extensively in Pakistan, Italy and the UK.

Fawad and Mahira were also seen in the superhit Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The Bilal Lashari film was released in October 2022. It was also the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, reported Variety.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Ms. Marvel actress Samina Ahmed among others, reported PinkVilla.

The release date has not been announced yet.

