Fake job scammer caught by airport officials in New Delhi

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:51 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, reported apprehending a fake job scammer.

In a statement, the CISF said that on July 5 at about 3:20pm, the CISF surveillance team observed suspicious activity from a visitor later identified as Pawan Bairwa at the departure alighting area. He was kept under observation through physical and electronic means.

"On observing his suspicious activities, he was intercepted and, when questioned, failed to provide satisfactory answers. It was later revealed that he, along with 3-4 other associates, had arrived for a job interview scam at Encalm Private Limited in IGI Airport Terminal 3. Upon checking his documents and phone, some suspicious transactions were found on his PhonePe account, leading to a confession of involvement in a job scam," the statement added.

The statement further mentioned that Chitranjan Kumar, a victim, claimed to have paid Rs25,000 online to Bairwa for a job opportunity. Bairwa admitted to receiving the payment and implicating others in the scam.

Bairwa was handed over to the IGI police station for further legal action at about 7:10 PM, the CISF said.

Following his arrest, a First Information Report was lodged under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IGI Airport police station.

