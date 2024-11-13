Ex-Philippine president Duterte says ICC should 'hurry up' on drug war investigation

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee hearing investigating his administration's war on drugs, at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday. – Reuters

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should 'hurry up' with its probe of his war on drugs, remaining firm in his defence of the brutal campaign as he said the investigation should start immediately.

"I'm asking the ICC to hurry up, and if possible, they can come here and start the investigation tomorrow," Duterte said in a congressional inquiry on his war on drugs.

"If I am found guilty, I will go to prison."

According to police data, more than 6,200 people died in anti-drug operations under Duterte's presidency, during which police typically said they had killed suspects in self-defence.

Human rights groups believe the real toll to be far greater, with thousands more users and small-time peddlers killed in mysterious circumstances by unknown assailants. "I assume full responsibility for whatever happened in the actions taken by law enforcement agencies of this country to... stop the serious problem of drugs affecting our people," Duterte said. The ICC last year cleared the way for an investigation to into the thousands of deaths and other suspected rights abuses.

The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in March 2019, when Duterte was president. Appeals judges at the ICC subsequently ruled prosecutors still had jurisdiction over the alleged crimes because they occurred when the Philippines was an ICC member.