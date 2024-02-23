Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan wants IMF to link talks with Islamabad to audit country's election

Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund urging it to link any talks with Islamabad to an audit of the country's recent election, which his party alleges was rigged, his party said Friday.
Senator Ali Zafar, a top leader from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party or PTI made his televised remarks after meeting with Khan at the Adiala prison, where he is serving multiple prison sentences.
The latest development comes days before the IMF is to release a key instalment of a bailout loan to Pakistan.
It also comes a day after IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the global lender was ready to work with Pakistan's new government “on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens”.
The IMF has not commented about Khan's much-publicized move to write them a letter.
Khan has come under severe criticism at home from his rivals who claim Khan tried to block a tranche of $1 billion from the IMF to Pakistan to harm the country’s economy.
Pakistan narrowly averted a default on foreign payments last summer when the IMF approved the much-awaited $3 billion bailout for it following monthslong talks with former premier Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022.
Sharif is currently in talks with his allies to form a coalition government as no party, including the candidates of Khan, could get a majority in the Feb. 8 vote.
Though Khan’s candidates won 93 out of 265 National Assembly seats in the elections, it was not enough to form a government. Khan's party says it has evidence that officials changed the election results in dozens of constituencies to convert the victories of its candidates into defeat, a charge the election oversight denies.
“The PTI candidates who were winning (in the elections) were defeated” because of rigging the vote, Zafar said, adding that Khan wants the IMF to call for an independent audit of the elections before it continues talks on the release of loans for Pakistan.
The IMF and Khan's former government have been at odds since the former premier did not fully comply with a 2019 agreement under which he got a $6 billion bailout. The release of a key tranche from that bailout remained on hold, causing a sudden increase in inflation and a devaluation of Pakistani's currency against the U.S. dollar.
Sharif, who is set to become the country's new prime minister, has said he will negotiate another bailout with the IMF in an effort to combat inflation and improve the country's ailing economy, which is the biggest challenge he faces.
ALSO READ:
Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
A report from the the UN mission in Afghanistan says decrees are being enforced through arrest, harassment and intimidation
Justice Arthur Engoron bans the former president from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need for creation of a Palestinian state
The 51-year-old stabbed her at least 140 times at her flat in the Westminster area of London in 1994
Indian government alleged Vanessa Dougnac was undertaking journalistic activities without any special permission
In his first public comments on King Charles's health, the prince says he was "grateful" to spend a brief amount of time with his father last week
The 47-year-old Russian opposition leader was serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges in a remote penal colony