'Everything is underwater': Bangladesh flood worsens with millions affected

After leaving by the emergency exit door, the man walked along the wing before making his way down to the ground via the engine
Flash floods wrought havoc in Bangladesh as the country recovers from weeks of political upheaval, with the death toll rising to 13 and millions more caught in the deluge.
The South Asian nation of 170 million people, criss-crossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen frequent floods in recent decades.
Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"It's a catastrophic situation here," rescue volunteer Zahed Hossain Bhuiya, 35, told AFP from the worst-hit city of Feni. "We are trying to rescue as many people as we can."
Nur Islam, a shopkeeper in Feni, said his home had been completely submerged.
"Everything is underwater," the 60-year-old said.
Much of Bangladesh is made up of deltas where Himalayan rivers, the Ganges and the Brahmaputra, wind towards the sea after coursing through India.
All major tributaries of the two transnational rivers were overflowing, according to local media reports.
In India's hard-hit Tripura state, more than 23 people have died in the floods since Monday.
Bangladesh's disaster management ministry said in a bulletin that its latest toll of 13 deaths included fatalities in cities along the country's southeastern coast.
That included the main port city of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, the latter a district home to around a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.
Areas east of the capital Dhaka were also badly hit including the city of Comilla, near the border with Tripura state in India.
Nearly 190,000 others were taken to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin, while altogether 4.5 million people had been affected in some way.
The floods come less than three weeks after the ouster of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to flee by helicopter to India, during a student-led uprising.
Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.
She was replaced by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is heading an interim government facing the monumental task of charting democratic reforms ahead of expected new elections.
Relentless downpours have yet to abate on the Indian side of the border, with worst-hit Bagafa village recording 494 millimetres (19.4 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to Thursday.
State disaster agency official Sarat Kumad Das said most of the 23 people who have died in Tripura state were killed in landslides while a few drowned in flood waters.
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said the situation was "still concerning" with relief efforts ongoing in the worst-hit parts of the state.
"Food is being distributed there, and we are also exploring the possibility of airlifting supplies," he said in a statement. "We are praying for everyone's safety."
ALSO READ:
After leaving by the emergency exit door, the man walked along the wing before making his way down to the ground via the engine
It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people
The Oct. 7 attack tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by groups such as Hamas
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on May 19
The discovery brings the confirmed death toll from the disaster off the Italian island to five
Farhan Asif is accused of publishing an article on his website falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was suspected in a deadly knife attack on children in the UK
The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip
The quake was at a depth of 274 km