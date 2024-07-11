Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Philippines

The airstrike hit the tents of displaced families outside a school, killing at least 29 people, most of them women and children
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.
The UAE's seismic network also recorded the temblor, which registered a magnitude of 6.6 at 6.13am, local time.
The Philippines' seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.
The Philippines is in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.
While Europe's main stock markets were dragged down by political uncertainty in France, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in US edged to all-time highs
The billionaire appears to have zeroed in on two US senators, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
He spoke about the 'moment in history', making almost none of the verbal stumbles that made the June 27 debate so painful for his supporters to watch
The situation affected an estimated 35-50 Indians, of whom 10 had already been brought home, said an official
The October session will look at ways to include more women in decision-making, and have more women judges in canonical processes
Under its dual system of clerical and republican rule, the president cannot usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or foreign policy
Much of the focus will be on Biden as some in his own Democratic Party call for him to drop his run for a second term