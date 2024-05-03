E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Philippines, aftershocks, damage expected

There were no immediate reports from authorities of damage or casualties

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 3:29 PM

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the island province of Leyte in central Philippines on Friday, with damage and aftershocks expected, its seismology agency said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 and said the depth was 10km (6.21 miles).


There were no immediate reports from Philippine authorities of damage or casualties caused by the offshore quake.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The archipelago nation is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

"People panicked and rushed outside the mall," said Harold Giganto, a police officer in coastal Dulag town in Leyte, who was manning a checkpoint near a shopping mall when the earthquake struck.

Giganto said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and the tremor was "quite strong".

ALSO READ:


More news from World