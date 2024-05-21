Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts south of Tokyo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:30 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday, reported Kyodo News.

The quake occurred at around 9.39am (4.39am UAE time) at a depth of around 50 kilometres and registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There were no reports of a tsunami threat, injuries, or major damage.

ALSO READ: