Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 8:59 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, India's National Centre for Seismology reported.

The tremors were felt at 7.54pm UAE time, at a depth of 146km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan"

No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

