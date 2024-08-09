E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Tokyo after Japan issues megaquake advisory

It shook buildings and the metro briefly stopped at least one of its train lines but the service was quickly resumed

By Reuters

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 4:07 PM

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.

The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.


The quake shook buildings in Tokyo following the warning. Tokyo Metro briefly stopped at least one of its train lines but the service was quickly resumed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Damage to the hardest-hit areas, such as the western part of Kanagawa prefecture, was not immediately clear.

