Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:06 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:35 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Pakistan on Saturday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 4.13pm (IST) (2.43pm UAE time). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 205km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km, Region: Pakistan," said the NCS in a post on X.

More details are awaited.

