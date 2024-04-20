Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet

The army said it will not be distracted from the war after the attack
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The quake occurred on Saturday at 5.45am GST at a depth of 160km.
No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.
Last week, on April 13, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 had struck Tibet, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
ALSO READ:
The army said it will not be distracted from the war after the attack
Prices of petrol and high-speed diesel to be pushed up by about PKR 2.50 and PKR 8.50 per litre
Tension in the Middle East has further bolstered gold
Upon arrival, Scholz condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel
Police have named the assailant as 40-year-old itinerant man Joel Cauchi
Family expresses condolences to the victims
The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt