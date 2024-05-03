Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Pakistan's Balochistan province

The US Secretary of State observed Jordan's efforts to bring in food and supplies
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan on Friday, authorities said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was detected at a depth of 13km in the Turbat area of Balochistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological and Geological Survey.
Tremors were felt by residents of the northern part of the province, including the capital Quetta.
There were no immediate reports of human or material losses as a result of the earthquake.
