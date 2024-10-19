Dubai-India flight gets hoax bomb threat, lands in Jaipur

Photo: AP file

An Air India flight with 189 passengers on board received a bomb threat via email and landed in Jaipur, Indian police said on Saturday.

Flight IX-196 was on its way to Jaipur from Dubai. It landed in Jaipur International Airport at 1.20am. "After a thorough check by security forces, nothing suspicious was found" the police said.

The report comes as India's aviation authorities are on high alert after a spate of hoax bomb threats disrupted several flights over the past few days.