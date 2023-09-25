The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
Police in Kottayam, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, faced an unexpected threat when they went to nab a suspected drug dealer at his house on Sunday.
The personnel were attacked by aggressive dogs that were trained to pounce on anyone wearing khaki or dull yellowish-brown coloured uniforms, according to media reports.
The Anti-Narcotics squad raided the dog-breeding centre on Sunday night in search of a person named Robin. However, the operation was hampered when the suspect let 13 dogs loose to distract the policemen and fled the scene, reported PTI.
Despite this, police managed to seize more than 17 kilograms of cannabis.
Kottayam SP K Karthick told reporters that the search team reached the location around midnight where they were surprised to see “so many dogs”, the report added.
“We did not expect there to be so many dogs here and that they would be violent. So, we faced difficulty initially in carrying out a proper search,” said Karthick.
“Fortunately, none of the officers were injured,” he added.
The police had decided to search the area after receiving a tip-off and subsequently carrying out an investigation of the “suspicious activities”, the report said.
According to Karthick, the accused trained the dogs to bite on seeing khaki. He said the drug dealer received training in dog handling from a retired person of the Border Security Force (BSF) but was “kicked out” after he asked questions like “how to make dogs bite someone wearing khaki”, according to the PTI report.
Karthick said that the accused was selling drugs but was known to everyone as a dog trainer. Preliminary investigation suggested that he was living on rent and would charge dog owners Rs1,000 per day to train their pets.
The police officer said that a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the case further, adding that their priority is to catch the accused and find out “if any others were also involved in the racket”.
