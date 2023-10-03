Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 8:44 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:15 AM

An Indian expat based in Qatar won the grand prize of Dh15 million during Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 256 held in Abu Dhabi.

Mujeeb Thekke Mattieri got lucky with his winning ticket number 098801 bought on September 27.

However, show hosts Richard and Bouchra failed to reach him over the phone. The organisers will continue to contact him.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dh20 million on November 3.

Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the daily electronic draw on the following day after their purchase, giving one lucky customer a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar every day.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

