Doctors remove earphones, buttons, safety pins among other items from man’s stomach

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM

A man from the northwestern Indian state of Punjab swallowed nearly 100 items including metal objects that harmed his health and necessitated a three-hour-long surgery. The 40-year-old was said to be mentally ill and had been complaining of stomach pain for two years, according to Indian media.

The patient, Kuldeep Singh, was dealing with symptoms such as high fever, nausea and stomach ache after which he was admitted to the Medicity Hospital in Moga, Punjab. Doctors then conducted an X-ray scan to determine the cause of his ache and were shocked to discover around 100 household items inside his stomach, reported the New York Post.

Singh had consumed a range of objects that included lockets, earphones, nuts, bolts, magnets, safety pins, zips, and shirt buttons. All the items were removed through a surgery that lasted for three hours. Surgeon Anup Handa and gastroenterologist Dr Vishavnoor Kalra presided over the operation, the report said.

According to Dr Ajmer Kalra, the director of Medicity Hospital, the patient had been struggling with stomach issues for two years. The doctor said while the objects were taken out from the man’s stomach, his condition was not stable. He added that the items had been inside the man’s body for a long time, reported NDTV.

The patient’s family said they were unaware of his unusual behaviour and did not know when he consumed so many items. Singh’s parents said that he suffered from a mental health condition, the report said.

They added that Singh had a stomach ache and could not sleep for days before being admitted to the hospital. He was taken to several doctors earlier but no one could diagnose what was causing his stomach pain.

According to the New York Post report, doctors diagnosed the man with a mental health condition called pica. As per Cleveland Clinic, the condition involves compulsively swallowing non-food objects. It can be treated through therapy and changes to lifestyle and circumstances.

