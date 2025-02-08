Delhi election results: BJP takes lead on 36 seats, AAP on 16

Photo: Reuters file

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a big lead in the Delhi Assembly election results with gains on 36 seats, based on the early trends depicted by the Election Commission.

BJP is currently leading on Narela, Rithala, Bawana, Kirari, Shalimar Bagh, Tri Nagar, Ballimaran, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Kasturba Nagar, RK Puram, Chhatarpur, Sangam Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Ghonda, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar seats.

AAP has gained lead on 16 seats, including Chandni Chowk, Rajinder Nagar, Greater Kailash, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri and Babarpur seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no idea about any post-poll alliance of his party with Aam Aadmi Party as it is the decision of the high command.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said: "I have no idea about the alliance. It is the decision of the high command. Let the counting of the votes happen."

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.