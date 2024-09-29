Data leak at India's Star Health; Cloudflare denies involvement

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 11:09 AM

US software firm Cloudflare has denied any role in hosting two websites run by a hacker offering for sale stolen personal data and medical records of customers of top Indian insurer Star Health.

The statement comes after the company got involved in an Indian lawsuit filed by Star Health last week, in which the insurer alleged that Cloudflare hosted the websites in question.

"Cloudflare is not the host for the domains in question," the firm told Reuters, adding that it works as a pass-through service situated between a website host and an end-user, which is why one may see a Cloudflare IP address.

Star has also sued Telegram and the self-styled hacker xenZen, after reports that sensitive personal data, from telephone numbers to copies of identity cards and blood reports of its customers, were publicly accessible via Telegram chatbots.

The websites and Telegram bots were inaccessible on Sunday.

Star did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in India.