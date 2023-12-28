Covid-19: India records 6 deaths, 692 new cases in 24 hours

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
India recorded 692 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload increased by four, reaching 4,097, according to Union Health Ministry data.
As per official data, six deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours — two in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal.
With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,10,944, with an increase of 702 cases in the last 24 hours. The total death toll due to Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,346, reflecting an increase of six deaths in the last 24 hours.
On Wednesday, Delhi reported its first case of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1.
"Delhi reports the first case of JN.1, a Sub-Variant of Omicron. Out of the three samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1, and two are Omicron," Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
Notably, the JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of Covid-19 was reported in Kerala.
A total of 109 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected in India until Wednesday, as per Health Ministry sources. However, the World Health Organisation emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has issued guidelines for Covid-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of Coronavirus in the country.
AIIMS Delhi director held a meeting with all heads of departments of the hospital on Covid-19 contingency measures on Wednesday. In the meeting, policies on Covid-19 testing, the areas to be designated for positive patients, and their hospitalization were discussed.
