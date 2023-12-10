Contamination found in syrups manufactured in Pakistan-based company

The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
Maldives has reported contamination in Pakistani syrups and suspension medicines, Dawn reported.
The report prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert urging countries to step up vigilance and test products manufactured by a Lahore-based pharmaceutical company, according to Dawn.
After receiving information from Maldives, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) sealed the syrup section of the company, Pharmix Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd. The authority may also initiate legal action after receiving lab test reports.
The substances found in the syrups are reportedly used in hydraulic brake fluids, stamp pad inks, paints, plastics and cosmetics.
A company representative, Fayaz Ahmed, confirmed that Drap had sealed the firm's syrup section, but said that no company does it willingly. At the moment, he said, he was not in a position to comment on the issue.
As per a statement, the WHO's medical product alert referred to five different syrups and suspension medicines initially detected in the Maldives and Pakistan and notified to the organisation on November 8. Some of the tainted products have also been detected in Belize, Fiji and Laos.
It stated: "The five products are Alergo Syrup, Emidone Suspension, Mucorid Syrup, Ulcofin Suspension and Zincell Syrup. A total of 23 batches of these products are affected. The stated manufacturer of all the affected products is Pharmix Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd Pakistan."
"In November 2023, samples of five different batches of Alergo syrup were screened for non-compliance by the quality control laboratory of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) in accordance with the thin-layer chromatography (TLC) test for diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) for inclusion in the International Pharmacopoeia. The routine screening detected potentially unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO stated, as per Dawn.
A pharmacist told Dawn that DEG and EG were used around in liquid preparation for antifreeze e.g. hydraulic brake fluids, stamp pad inks, ballpoint pens, solvents, paints, plastics, films, and cosmetics.
According to Drap CEO Asim Rauf, the regulator had issued protocols and all the companies were bound to follow them.
"The Lahore-based company had manufactured its products in 2021, before issuance of the protocols, and the contamination has been found in some of the batches in Maldives and within Pakistan," he said, adding, "All syrups of the company have been recalled and the syrup section of the company has been sealed. Moreover, samples have been sent to a laboratory for further tests."
ALSO READ:
The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says 10 Afghans who were taking part in politics to be deported despite being in the country legally
He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
A preliminary investigation found that she fired a pump-action shotgun which she had brought to the school in a tube for carrying papers
Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Holy book
The quake was at a depth of 48 kilometres and triggered a tsunami warning
It bridges the chasm between theoretical knowledge and practical application and instils a lifelong learning mindset that stays through the prime of productivity
Large-scale clean energy projects are moving the dial on climate change mitigation efforts in the UAE, according to Al Mazrouei