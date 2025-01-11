Chinese New Year in UAE: 6 things to know about Year of the Snake

The snake, symbolizing wisdom and transformation in Chinese tradition, offers opportunities for personal growth and change
Photo: AFP
With family reunions, red decorations, feasts and parades, millions in China and Chinese expats worldwide celebrate the Chinese New Year each year, in one of the longest occasions worldwide.
The festival is also called the Lunar New Year which means that its dates differ each year according to the moon. So when will the highly anticipated event be celebrated this year? Here are 6 things you should know about the upcoming mega celebaration:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In 2025, the Chinese New Year falls on Wednesday, January 29, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 12.
The event is divided into three parts:
Even though celebrations last for up to 16 days, only the first 7 days are considered a public holiday ( from January 29 to February 4, 2025).
There's a reason why Chinese people around the world keep celebrating the event for that long. The celebrations begin with the new moon that occurs sometime between January 21 and February 20 each year according to Western calendars and last until the following full moon.
The Chinese government designates 7 days as the official public holiday, starting from New Year's Eve to the 6th day of the lunar new year. For 2025, this will likely be from January 28 to February 3.
KT photo
The Lunar New Year has become integral to the UAE-Chinese community's cultural ceremonies, bringing together celebrants from all walks of life to honour ancestors, reconnect with family and usher in good fortune for the coming year.
Chinese residents in the UAE celebrated last year with a grand parade held at Burj Park. Dragons of different sizes and colours danced to rhythmic beats to usher in good fortune, happiness, success and joy at the foot of the world’s tallest tower.
The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai announced that it will organise is 6 events to commemorate the 2025 Chinese New Year. These events include electric vehicle shows and a Lantern Festival featuring advanced interactive technologies.
The consulate invited the city's residents to take part and experience the beauty of Chinese traditions and the rituals.
You can wish someone a Happy Chinese New Year at anytime during the celebration period.
It's especially appropriate to offer these wishes during family gatherings, social events, or when greeting someone during the first few days of the new year.
The greeting also carries specific importance during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, as it sets the tone for good fortune in the coming year.
The simplest way to wish someone a happy new Chinese Year is saying “Happy New Year!", but you can also say "Happy Spring Festival”, as per the website chinesenewyear.net.
The year 2025 will be the Year of the Snake according to the Chinese calendar. 2024 was the Year of the Dragon, and 2026 will be the Year of the Horse.
As the world moves away from the energetic and dynamic Year of the Dragon, Chinese traditions believe that 2025 brings the Snake’s wise and intuitive energy. The Snake, symbolizing wisdom and transformation, offers opportunities for personal growth and change.
Snakes are known in the zodiac for their wisdom, intuition, and mystery. Naturally strategic, they are excellent problem-solvers and skilled communicators.
KT photo
The Chinese zodiac calendar comprises 12 signs: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.
There are plenty of online zodiac calculators available online where you can enter your year, month and day of birth to learn about your Chinese zodiac sign and catch a glimpse of what awaits you this year.
The Year of the Snake looks promising for Oxen, Rabbits, Dragons, Horses, Goats, Roosters, Dogs and Rats, as per Chinese tradition, as per chinesenewyear.net.
Although the year is the year of the snake, those born in a Snake year can expect a year traditionally believed to bring bad luck due to a conflict with Tai Sui, the God of Age.
Recent years of the Snake include 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, and 1941.
For signs like the Pig and Monkey, 2025 could pose some challenges. The Pig’s laid-back nature and the Monkey’s playfulness may clash with the Snake’s more strategic and serious approach.
ALSO READ: