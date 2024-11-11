China to step up idle land reclaim to support property market

A construction site in Beijing. China has said it will issue special bonds to help its sputtering economy. AFP File Photo

China plans to utilise funds from local government special bonds to increase efforts to reclaim and acquire idle land, a move aimed at stimulating the struggling property market, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Monday.

Priority should be given to reclaiming residential and commercial land that enterprises are either unwilling or unable to continue developing, as well as land that has been supplied but not yet developed, the ministry said in a statement.