China, Australia donate buildings, airstrips in Pacific influence race

The US president's fumbling, halting performance has sparked calls from Democrats for him to end his quest for a second term and for 'soul-searching' or resignations among top aides
China has donated a presidential building complex in Vanuatu while Australia and New Zealand inaugurated a A$55 million airfield in neighbouring Solomon Islands, amid competition for influence in the Pacific Islands region.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters was in Solomon Islands on Tuesday to hand over the A$55 million ($36.55 million) airfield in Western Province funded by New Zealand and Australia.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, also at the ceremony, is expected to travel soon to China, after visiting Australia last week on his first overseas visit in the role.
Manele told media after returning to Solomon Islands on Saturday that Solomon Islands had asked Australia to fund the recruitment of local police over the next decade, so the nation could "look after ourselves" for domestic security.
Solomon Islands has security ties with China and Australia, although the new government elected in April is reviewing its security arrangements, Manele said.
Hu Chunhua, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CCPPCC), took part in a ceremony in Vanuatu on Monday to hand over a presidential office and finance and foreign ministry buildings built by China in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Monday.
A boat donated by Australia to Vanuatu's police force, to boost maritime surveillance arrived in Port Vila this week, Australia's High Commission said in a statement.
China is the largest external creditor to Vanuatu after a decade of infrastructure building, while Australia is its biggest aid donor.
Hu also visited the biggest Pacific Island nation, Papua New Guinea, which has defence ties with the United States, last week.
"China is committed to developing friendly cooperation with Pacific Island countries, including Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.
The US president's fumbling, halting performance has sparked calls from Democrats for him to end his quest for a second term and for 'soul-searching' or resignations among top aides
Since Sunday midday, the authorities have called for the evacuation of at least eight areas near the capital, with flames destroying cars and houses
On the mission in which she was accompanied by her lookalike Barbie, Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European woman to complete a spacewalk
The federal criminal case, which involves the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, is expected today
Major Apple supplier has been rejecting married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country, according to Reuters investigation
Since most flu vaccines are made using virus grown in eggs, it could take up to six months to produce pandemic shots
Despite preventive measures such as collecting passports, obtaining affidavits, assigning cabin crew over the age of 50 on Canada flights, the airline has failed to foil such incidents
Violations of the Digital Services Act can result in fines of as much as 6% of a company's global turnover.