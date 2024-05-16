China announces visa-free entry for tour groups aboard cruise ships

File photo: AFP

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 10:52 AM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 10:53 AM

Foreign tourist groups on cruise ships will now be able to enter China visa-free via the country's ports, it was announced on Wednesday.

Groups consisting of two or more individuals — which are arranged or hosted by domestic travel agencies in China — are eligible for visa-free entry into the country through designated cruise ship ports in 13 cities, China Daily reported.

These tourists can stay for a maximum duration of 15 days, as outlined in a statement released by the National Immigration Administration.

All members of each group should travel together on the same cruise ship to the next port until the vessel leaves China, with activities limited to coastal provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, as well as Beijing.