China announces visa-free entry for tour groups aboard cruise ships

A central laboratory equipped with the latest technologies will analyse food samples, to make sure safe and quality food is offered to pilgrims
Foreign tourist groups on cruise ships will now be able to enter China visa-free via the country's ports, it was announced on Wednesday.
Groups consisting of two or more individuals — which are arranged or hosted by domestic travel agencies in China — are eligible for visa-free entry into the country through designated cruise ship ports in 13 cities, China Daily reported.
These tourists can stay for a maximum duration of 15 days, as outlined in a statement released by the National Immigration Administration.
All members of each group should travel together on the same cruise ship to the next port until the vessel leaves China, with activities limited to coastal provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, as well as Beijing.
The country opened an inquiry last week into the recruitment of its citizens for the conflict
Prabir Purkayastha was arrested last year after a New York Times investigation alleged his outlet was funded by a network pushing Chinese propaganda
The deportees were among hundreds of employees, Filipino and foreign, rounded up by an anti-crime government task force in a raid on March 14
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare — it was the strongest since 2005, rated on the scale for these flares as X8.7
The move comes amid a temporary halt in the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs and 500-pound bombs by the US to Israel
Waibhav Anil Kale, who worked for the UN, died while travelling in a vehicle to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah
The proportion reached its highest levels during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021